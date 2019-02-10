EXCLUSIVE!

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 Grammys Gown

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 3:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Giuliana Rancic, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Another red carpet, another A+ look on Giuliana Rancic!

The E! News host hasn't missed a fashion beat this award season, just take a look at what she's selected for the 2019 Grammys. For the biggest night in music, Giuliana donned a striking black Tom Ford gown with heels by Alevi Milano.

The dark, long-sleeved dress allowed the E! personality to flaunt her fit frame as it features a see-through slit along the side. According to notable stylist Jenny Rodriguez, she and Giuliana knew they "wanted a sleek, chic look with a bit of an edge" for the major industry event. Thankfully, the search wasn't too grueling as Rodriguez knew the Tom Ford number was the one from the get-go.

"I knew the minute I took it out of the bag it was going to be the one," the fashion expert gushed to us exclusively.

Photos

2019 Grammys: Party Pics

It appears Giuliana has been drawn to black ensembles lately as she also recently rocked a little black dress from Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu at the 2019 SAG Awards. LBDs are often a staple on Hollywood red carpets, so why mess with tradition?

To round out the glamorous Grammys ensemble, G wore sparkling earrings by AS29. Oh, and we can't forget to mention the stunning rings designed by Mattia Cielo and Stefere Jewelry.

With black and gold being a big theme on the red carpet, we aren't surprised to see that the mother-of-one let the metallic color serve as inspiration for her make-up design. The veteran entertainment journalist teased this fact on her Instagram story earlier today.

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

While G documented her getting ready process, make-up artist Liz Castellanos noted a "gold crayon" was her "inspo" for Giuliana's shinning look.

With the 2019 Oscars right around the corner, we're certainly eager to see what other red carpet looks Giuliana has in store for us. Are you?

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Fashion , Giuliana Rancic , Tom Ford , Red Carpet , Exclusives , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tori Kelly, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Grammys 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look at the Stars Arrive

Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen, Fashion Week, 2010, amfAR New York Gala

From Child Stars to Fashion Moguls: See Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Fashion Week Appearances Over the Years

Miley Cyrus, 2018 Grammy Awards

Miley Cyrus' Grammys Appearances Over the Years: From Fresh-Faced Teen to Fashion Queen

Brock Collection Designers Describe Dressing Meghan Markle & More

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian’s Mona Lisa Catstuit Is a Literal Work of Art: See All of Her NYFW Looks

Nicky Hilton, NYFW 2016

Nicky Hilton Shows Off New Summer-Inspired Clothing Collection at Fashion Week

Susan Lucci, Go Red for Women Red Dress, Runway 2019

Susan Lucci Recovers Like a Pro After Falling on the Runway

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.