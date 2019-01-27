EXCLUSIVE!

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 SAG Awards Dress

Sun., Jan. 27, 2019

Giuliana Rancic, 2019 SAG Awards

We've got all the details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 SAG Awards dress straight from her trusty stylist Jenny Rodriguez!

The E! News host looked absolutely stunning during Sunday's red carpet in L.A. in a strapless black dress from Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu. The simple, classic LBD look featured a structured bodice cinched by a black belt with ruffles on the skirt with a white trim. The ensemble showcased G's tall frame.

Giuliana completed her gorgeous look in dark pointed heels by Dior and blinged-out jewelry. G's earrings are Dena Kemp and her show-stopping rings are Jacqner Guizian.

2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Giuliana switched it from her 2019 Golden Globes look. Rancic opted for a pearl-colored Gucci halter gown for the Globes red carpet. The Gucci column number was sleek and stylish and featured silver bejeweled details around the neck.

Rancic completed her Globes look with Christian Louboutin heels, earrings and a ring by XIV Karats and a gorgeous bracelet by Mattia Cielo.

Watch E! News Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. for complete coverage from the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

