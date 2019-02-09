Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Joe Jonas and Other Stars Shine Bright at Roc Nation Brunch Before Grammys

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Feb. 9, 2019 6:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Beyonce, Jay-Z, Roc Nation Brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

The stars were certainly aligned at Roc Nation's annual brunch party just one day before music's biggest night: the 2019 Grammys.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Sean "Diddy" Combs were just a few of the names that made an appearance at the star-studded event. Plus, everyone in attendance were clearly dressed in their Saturday best because there were stunning looks at every turn.

Bey and Jay both looked bright and colorful at the gathering. The "Formation" singer donned an asymmetrical dress with pastel hues. Jay-Z went with a similar color palette. He wore a baby blue suit with a crisp white shirt and shoes.

If pretty hurts, they clearly don't make it look that way.

DJ Khaled joined in on the spring hues as well.

Photos

2019 Grammys A-Z Guide

Before heading over to Stormi Webster's "Stormi World" birthday party (where he gave her a Chanel bag!), he chatted alongside Usher, Meek Mill and Kevin Hart in his sea foam green suit.

Khalid posted a photo on Instagram of himself and Normani totally cheesin' next to The Carters.

The happily married couple is nominated for three Grammys this year, including Best Music Video for "Apes**t," Best R&B Performance for "Summer" and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Everything Is Love.

Bey and Jay are also currently part of a new sweepstakes that will earn one lucky fan concert tickets for the rest of his or her life—but there's a catch. It requires potential winners to embrace a more plant-based died and lifestyle, which the Carters are major proponents of.

Having FOMO about all these Grammy parties? Take a look at the gallery below to see some of the best moments from this weekend!

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Roc Nation Brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Everything was love at the Roc Nation brunch on Saturday afternoon.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Roc Nation Brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

The happily engaged couple looked stunning in contrasting colors at the party.

April Love Geary, Robin Thicke, Roc Nation Brunch

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation

April Love Geary and Robin Thicke

April Love Geary loved absolutely flowery as she posed cradling her baby bump alongside her fiancé.

Article continues below

Miguel, Nazanin Mandi, Roc Nation Brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi

The newly married couple smiled at the event and looked ultra fashionable doing so.

Kevin Hart, Usher, Diddy, Roc Nation Brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Kevin Hart, Usher and Diddy

The three friends shared a laugh in a crowded area at the party.

Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Roc Nation Brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Meek Mill and DJ Khaled

Meek Mill and DJ Khaled were all smiles together at the Roc Nation brunch.

Article continues below

Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, MusiCares Person of the Year 2019, Pre-Grammys Party

Steve Granitz/Getty Images for NARAS

Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus

It's a family affair at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Dolly Parton, Miley's godmother.

Dolly Parton, MusiCares Person of the Year 2019, Pre-Grammys Party

Steve Granitz/Getty Images for NARAS

Dolly Parton

The singer appears as the guest of honor at her MusiCares tribute event.

Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Grammys, 2019 Spotify's Best New Artist Party

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Rita Ora & Bebe Rexha

Girl power! The singers bring pops of color to Spotify's Best New Artist bash.

Article continues below

Hailee Steinfeld, Spotify Best New Artist 2019 Party, Grammys

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify

Hailee Steinfeld

The Edge of Seventeen actress rocks a Paule Ka design to Spotify's Best New Artist 2019 Party.

PINK, P!nk, Citi Sound Vault Presents Pink at Hollywood Palladium, Grammys

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Citi

Pink

The pop-rocker hits the stage during Citi Sound Vault Presents Pink at the Hollywood Palladium.

Janelle Monae, Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party

Erik Voake/Getty Images for Warner Music

Janelle Monae

The "Make Me Feel" songstress rocks a red and black houndstooth coat during the Warner Music Pre-Grammys Party.

Article continues below

Ashley Tisdale, Spotify Best New Artist 2019 Party, Grammys

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify

Ashley Tisdale

The former Disney Channel darling reimagines a classic black suit for Spotify's Best New Artist Party.

Jorja Smith, Spotify Best New Artist 2019 Party, Grammys

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify

Jorja Smith

The Best New Artist nominee gears up for music's biggest night with Spotify.

H.E.R., Ty Dolla $ign, Pre-Grammy Parties

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx

H.E.R. & Ty Dolla $ign

It's time to celebrate! The music superstars attend Basic Magazine and H.E.R.'s Pre-Grammy Party with Absolut Elyx.

Article continues below

Rebecca Crews, Terry Crews, Spotify Best New Artist 2019 Party, Grammys

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Terry & Rebecca Crews

Date night done right! The duo gets excited attending the Best New Artist 2019 Party by Spotify in Los Angeles.

James Blake, Jameela Jamil, Spotify Best New Artist 2019 Party, Grammys

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify

James Blake & Jameela Jamil

The Good Place star supports her musician boyfriend ahead of the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Pete Wentz, Spotify Best New Artist 2019 Party, Grammys

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify

Pete Wentz

The Fall Out Boy rocker is all smiles on the red carpet.

Article continues below

Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey, Spotify Best New Artist 2019 Party, Grammys

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify

Chloe x Halle

Dynamic duo! The two-time Grammy nominees showcase their unique style at Spotify's Best New Artist 2019 Party.

Julianne Hough, Spotify Best New Artist 2019 Party, Grammys

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify

Julianne Hough

The professional dancer and TV personality channels her inner Barbie in a vibrant mini-dress.

Sofia Carson., Spotify Best New Artist 2019 Party, Grammys

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Spotify

Sofia Carson

The Descendants star gets glitzy for Spotify's Best New Artist 2019 Party.

Article continues below

Heidi Klum, Spotify Best New Artist 2019 Party, Grammys

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify

Heidi Klum

Rawr! The supermodel rocks hot pink cheetah print on the red carpet.

Tucker Halpern, Sophie Hawley-Weld, Spotify Best New Artist 2019 Party, Grammys

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify

Sofi Tukker

The electronic music duo pause for a photo opp inside Spotify's pre-Grammys celebration.

H.E.R., Spotify Best New Artist 2019 Party, Grammys

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Spotify

H.E.R.

The Album of the Year contender looks cool as a cucumber behind a pair of shades.

Article continues below

Daryl Sabara, Meghan Trainor, Delta Air Lines pre-Grammy party

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Delta Air Lines

Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara

That newlywed glow! The pop star and her hubby step out for Delta Air Lines' Grammys celebration.

Dua Lipa, Warner Music pre-Grammy party

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Warner Music

Dua Lipa

The Best New Artist nominee attends Warner Music's pre-Grammys bash.

Ella Mai, Delta Air Lines pre-Grammy party

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Delta Air Lines

Ella Mai

The "Boo'd Up" songstress looks white hot at the Delta Air Lines Grammys Party in L.A.

Article continues below

Lil Pump, Warner Music pre-Grammy party

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Warner Music

Lil Pump

The "I Like It" rapper flashes a smile at the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party. 

Lizzo, Warner Music pre-Grammy party

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Warner Music

Lizzo

Feeling good as hell! The R&B artist makes a bold fashion statement ahead of the 2019 Grammys.

Bebe Rexha, Warner Music pre-Grammy party

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Warner Music

Bebe Rexha

The "Meant to Be" singer sports a classic LBD at the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party.

Article continues below

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Delta Air Lines pre-Grammy party

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Delta Air Lines

Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson

The lovebirds steal the spotlight at Delta Air Line's Grammys soiree.

Bhad Bhabie, Warner Music pre-Grammy party

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Warner Music

Bhad Bhabie

The viral rap sensation attends the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party.

Kendrick Sampson, Delta Air Lines pre-Grammy party

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Delta Air Lines

Kendrick Sampson

There's nothing Insecure about this actor's pre-Grammys celebrations.

Article continues below

Stay up-to-date with all your Grammy info here on E! News.

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Jay-Z , DJ Khaled , Sean "Diddy" Combs , 2019 Grammys , Top Stories , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Stormi Webster

Inside Stormi Webster's Out of This World Birthday Party

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Enjoy "Lovely Evening" Out at British Pub Together

Kate Beckinsale, Pete Davidson

Kate Beckinsale Has the Best Response to a Comment About Pete Davidson

Pink, Hollywood Walk of Fame

How Pink's Husband Carey Hart Got Her the Perfect Valentine's Day Gift

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018

Miley Cyrus Reveals the One Thing She Absolutely Needed at Her Wedding

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Reveals How Pete Davidson Affected "Thank U, Next"

Prince Philip, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Prince Philip Surrenders His Driver's License Weeks After Car Crash

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.