Robin Harper/Parkwood/PictureGroup
If you're a Beyoncé and Jay-Z fan, you may want to get in formation around this new sweepstakes.
The star couple seems pretty passionate about plant-based meals—so enthusiastic, in fact, that they're promoting a sweepstakes tied to The Greenprint Project, which illuminates the positive environmental impact plant-based eating can have. The project encourages people to take embrace plant-based meals and share their "Greenprint," like "meatless meals" or "plant-based at work," with the project.
But, what does the megastar couple have to do with this? Well, the project is offering a sweepstakes where you can "enter your name and email for a chance to win Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert tickets for life."
"What is your Greenprint?" the songstress wrote on Instagram. "Click the link in my bio for a chance to win tickets to any JAY and/or my shows for life. #greenprintproject."
There is some fine print, however, noting that the free tickets are for up to 30 years, the winner must be a United States resident, 18 or older to enter and can only attend one concert per tour. Still, whoever that lucky person is will have three decades of free Bey and Jay shows. Not too shabby!
It seems The Greenprint Project is in conjunction with 22 Days Nutrition, founded by the couple's personal trainer Marco Borges. Bey and Jay have since partnered with Borges' 22 Days Nutrition and the couple took on a 22-day plant-based diet challenge back in 2013 ahead of the rapper's 44th birthday.
BeyZ/Splash News
"On December 3rd, one day before my 44th birthday I will embark on a 22 Days challenge to go completely vegan, or as I prefer to call it, plant-based!! This all began a few months back when a good friend and vegan challenged me to embrace a 'plant-based breakfast' every day. It was surprisingly easier on me than I thought," Jay-Z wrote online at the time.
"Why now? There's something spiritual to me about it being my 44th birthday and the serendipity behind the number of days in this challenge; 22 (2+2=4) coupled with the fact that the challenge ends on Christmas day…It just feels right!"