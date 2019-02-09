Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have a Pre-Grammys Party Date Night After 2-Year Anniversary

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 9, 2019 8:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

GAMR / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are heating up 2019 Grammys weekend!

On Friday, almost a week after they celebrated two years of dating, the couple attended L.A. Reid and Hitco Entertainment's pre-Grammys party. The bash was held at a private home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. Wolfgang Puck provided the food and Casamigos provided the drinks.

J.Lo and A-Rod arrived around 10:30 p.m. The singer and actress wore a sequined, striped crop top and matching high waisted pants, paired with a fur cover up and a diamond encrusted emerald ring on the middle finger of her left hand. Reid and wife Erica Reid greeted the two at the door and he escorted the couple to the bar. A-Rod and J.Lo made there way there, with their arms linked. A-Rod ordered a cocktail, while J.Lo stuck to soda water with a lime.

The two were later spotted sitting on a couch near Larsa Pippen, who came over and hugged Lopez. She chatted for a bit with Pippen as well as with Diplo

J.Lo and A-Rod spent some time cuddling up to each other, with her arm around his shoulder, and whispering back and forth. They later made their way into another room, where they spent time talking in a quiet corner.

Photos

2019 Grammys: Party Pics

They were later seen outside by the buffet, and Rodriguez used his iPhone to take a few photos of Lopez standing by a heat lamp.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Instagram

Instagram / Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod posted one pic of J.Lo on his Instagram Story at 11:37 p.m., writing, "My Friday night date."

Other celebs spotted at the party included Ashanti, who hung out with Nicole Scherzinger, Tinashe, Swizz Beatz, and David Foster.

The 2019 Grammys will air live on CBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Alex Rodriguez , , 2019 Grammys , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Milo Ventimiglia, Hasty Pudding, 2019 Man Of The Year

Milo Ventimiglia Wears Bra of Honor as Hasty Pudding's 2019 Man of the Year

Michael B. Jordan, Sundance Film Festival 2019

Sexy & Shirtless! Celebrate Michael B. Jordan's Birthday By Looking at His Hottest Photos All Day

Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, MusiCares Tribute 2019, Instagram

Miley Cyrus, Reese Witherspoon and More Honor Dolly Parton at MusiCares Gala

Camila Cabello, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

How Camila Cabello Firmly Broke Out of Fifth Harmony's Shadow

Dua Lipa, Jorja Smith, Luke Combs, Grammys Best New Artists nominees

What You Should Know About the 2019 Grammys' Best New Artist Nominees

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Why Demi Lovato's 2019 Grammy Nomination Is Her Most Powerful One Yet

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammys

How to Watch the 2019 Grammys on TV and Online

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.