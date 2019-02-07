Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Enjoy a Dinner Date After Engagement

Jennifer Lawrence and her new fiancé Cooke Maroney stepped out for a romantic dinner date on Wednesday, soon after it was confirmed the two had gotten engaged.

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the 34-year-old New York-based art dealer were photographed exiting the upscale Italian restaurant Il Buco in the city. Lawrence wore a black coat over Chloé horse embroidered black velvet pants.

A rep for the actress confirmed to E! News on Tuesday that the couple had gotten engaged. Lawrence had recently sparked engagement speculation by sporting a big ring on her finger during a previous date night with Maroney, Page Six had reported.

The two were first linked together romantically last summer.

Lawrence and Maroney have not commented on their relationship.

While the two have occasionally been photographed together in public, they have yet to appear together at a celebrity event.

