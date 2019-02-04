Kristoff St. John's Cause Of Death Under ''Additional Investigation'' as Autopsy Is Completed

Kristoff St. John's cause of death has been deferred by the Los Angeles County Coroner until an "additional investigation" is completed.

The soap opera star's autopsy has been completed one day after he was found dead in his home in Calif. However, the autopsy report, which was obtained by E! News, offers little insight into the Young and the Restless star's final moments.

E! News can confirm that police were called to St. John's home for a possible alcohol overdose on Sunday at 2 p.m., where they found the star dead. The authorities offered no further details at the time.

At the time of his death, the 52-year-old was engaged to Kseniya Mikhaleva, who he proposed to in August. "How did it happen ??? How ??? Why did you leave so early ???? and left me alone ..... I can't believe," she wrote on Instagram on Monday. "You were everything to me .... you were a loving father, a loving man,.....how love??we should doing a lot of things in future......"