Michelle Williams Still Wants a Ghostly Dawson's Creek Reunion (And So Do We)

Michelle Williams seems to be the Dawson's Creek alum most into the idea of a reunion, even though her character is the one who'd be hardest to reunite with.

Williams' Jen Lindley died during the series finale, which jumped ahead to a future when Jen was a single mom with a heart condition. The finale was about the whole gang coming back together as adults five years later to celebrate Dawson's mother's wedding, only for Jen to get sick and die, encouraging everyone else to live their lives to the fullest...or something.

That led Dawson (James Van Der Beek) to create his show based on his own life, and for Joey (Katie Holmes) and Pacey (Joshua Jackson) to finally find their way back to each other and move in together in New York.