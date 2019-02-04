From Toy Story 4 to Avengers: Watch All the Movie Trailers That Aired During the 2019 Super Bowl

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 6:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Toy Story 4

YouTube

Beyond the big game and halftime performance, there were a few more star sightings during the 2019 Super Bowl

As football fans well know, the biggest game of the year means a highly watched broadcast, with brands vying for prime time slots to showcase their new commercial. However, it's not just about the advertising. In between bites of guacamole and replays of crucial catches, Hollywood always seeps in with new trailers for some of the most highly anticipated films of the year. 

This year's showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots was no different as fans got more of a look of what's ahead at the movies. 

Photos

Super Bowl 2019: Star Sightings

If you missed one or two because the nachos stole your attention, not to fret—we have a roundup of all the big movie trailers that aired during the big game below. See for yourself!

Operation Wonder Park is happening on March 15. 

Step inside Jordan Peele's new horror in March. 

We'll find out how Woody and Buzz Lightyear end up in an amusement park come June. 

Brie Larson will kick major butt as Captain Marvel come March. 

After last summer's shocking cliffhanger, The Avengers will make their big return in April. 

Green Book's Mahershala Ali takes the silver screen yet again on Valentine's Day. 

The Guillermo Del Toro-driven story is due to scare you in theaters in August. 

Needless to say, there will be plenty of trips to the movie theater this spring and summer. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Super Bowl , Movies , Trailers , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Fan Bingbing

Fan Bingbing Returns to Social Media After Mysterious Disappearance

Jennifer Lopez, Chris Evans

Jennifer Lopez, Chris Evans and More to Present at the 2019 Oscars

Taraji P. Henson, Jussie Smollett

What Taraji P. Henson Told Jussie Smollett After His Attack

SpongeBob SquarePants, Super Bowl

Why SpongeBob SquarePants Made a Cameo During the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna

Rihanna Trolls In-Flight Passengers Wanting to Watch the Super Bowl

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Is Getting a Netflix Show

Sallie Botched 510

New Botched Patient Sallie Axl Explains How 3 Surgeries Gave Her "The Worst Nose Ever!"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.