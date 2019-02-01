Rachel Bilson Shares Epic Throwback Photo With Rami Malek

Instagram / Rachel Bilson
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 10:27 AM
Instagram / Rachel Bilson
She can say she knew him when!
Rachel Bilson posted on her Instagram page on Thursday the ultimate name-drop and epic #tbt photo of her with Rami Malek. The Mr. Robot actor recently won a SAG Award and Golden Globe winner for his portrayal of late singer Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, a Queen biopic and is nominated for his role at the 2019 Oscars, which take place later this month.
In the photo, Malek and Bilson, who is known for roles on Hart of Dixie, Nashville and The O.C., are pictured smiling and hugging outside a theater when they were younger.
"Hey @ramimalek where'd you get that gold chain? #tbt #oscarworthy #dontforgetthelittlepeople," Bilson wrote.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
However, several people who commented on her photo insisted that Rami's identical twin brother Sami Malek was the person pictured with Bilson.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Malek and Bilson, both 37, attended the private Catholic school Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles and graduated in 1999.
Another Notre Fame alum, class of '02 member and Broadway and Smash star Katharine McPhee, also recently posted an epic #tbt pic of her and another immensely famous celebrity—Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?