Rachel Bilson Shares Epic Throwback Photo With Rami Malek

She can say she knew him when!

Rachel Bilson posted on her Instagram page on Thursday the ultimate name-drop and epic #tbt photo of her with Rami Malek. The Mr. Robot actor recently won a SAG Award and Golden Globe winner for his portrayal of late singer Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, a Queen biopic and is nominated for his role at the 2019 Oscars, which take place later this month.

In the photo, Malek and Bilson, who is known for roles on Hart of Dixie, Nashville and The O.C., are pictured smiling and hugging outside a theater when they were younger.