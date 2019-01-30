Meghan Markle Is Beautiful in Blush as She Returns to Her Theater Roots

Meghan Markle looked beautiful in blush on Wednesday during her visit to the National Theatre in London.

The mother-to-be wore a stunning Brandon Maxwell V-neck dress and paired it with a matching blazer by the same designer. The coordinating pieces cost $1,895 and $2,195, respectively. She also accessorized her look with a pair of nude Aquazzura Matilde crisscross suede pumps, costing $695, as well as a Carolina Herrera Insignia Clutch. In addition, she tucked her hair back into a sweet, chic updo.

The engagement was certainly a significant one for the Duchess of Sussex as it marked her first official visit to the theater since becoming its patron. Kensington Palace announced she inherited the role from Queen Elizabeth II back in January. Although, the National Theatre had let the news slip beforehand.