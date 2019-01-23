Naomi Campbell Makes Jaw-Dropping Return to Valentino Runway After 14 Years

Naomi Campbell proves, once again, that she brings the "haute" to haute couture.

Not only did the legendary runway model make an unexpected appearance during Valentino's Spring 2019 couture show, but she closed it.

Aside from the fact that closing a show is a big deal, the model made her triumphant return to the fashion powerhouse after 14 years. Mic drop!

She strutted her stuff at Valentino's Fashion Week show in Paris on Wednesday, Jan. 23 and guests were undoubtedly in awe. Take one look at Twitter, and you'll notice a series of tweets that range from "Yasss queen" to "She's THAT B---ch."

Naomi brought the heat to the catwalk wearing a custom Pierpaolo Piccioli design (aka Valentino's creative director). Best believe she was dressed to the nines in a NSFW dress.

The sheer, all-black gown featured a billowing ruffled skirt and over-the-top sleeves. The piece was so sheer that you could see her nipples.

So yeah, this isn't a design you want to wear to the grocery store or post office. Unless, that's the vibe you're going for. To each their own, right?