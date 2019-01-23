Amy Schumer Bares Her Baby Bump During Date Night With Chris Fischer

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 6:04 AM

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Red State Blue State

Amy Schumer bared her baby bump on Tuesday while enjoying a date night with her husband Chris Fischer

The comedienne and the chef attended the opening night of Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State at the Minetta Lane Theater in New York. The I Feel Pretty star wore a green wrap dress for the outing and tied her hair up in a ponytail. Meanwhile, her hubby opted for a pair of khaki pants, a navy sweater and a black jacket.

The two posed for pictures outside of the theater. Schumer shared one of the photos on Instagram and wasn't afraid to poke a little fun at herself.

"Opening night of @iamcolinquinn show #redstatebluestate," she wrote. "We couldn't have laughed harder and I couldn't have worn a worse bra."

Watch

Amy Schumer's Road to Motherhood

Schumer announced her pregnancy in October.

"Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he's the father," she said in a statement to The Times. "I look forward to competing with [Meghan] Markle every step of the way." 

However, her road to motherhood hasn't been the easiest. Just a month after she broke the news, Schumer was hospitalized for severe nausea. She's since continued to document her symptoms on social media and has even been forced to cancel a few of her shows. The comedy star is currently in her third trimester.

The baby news came just a few months after Schumer and Fischer tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Malibu.

We can't wait to meet the little one!

