Chris Brown Breaks His Silence After Being Detained Over Rape Accusation

Chris Brown is on the defense.

Just hours after news broke that the Grammy winner was being detained by police in Paris and accused of aggravated rape, the 29-year-old is speaking out.

"I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP!" Chris wrote on Instagram with a photo that read "This B!tch Lyin'."

He continued, "NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!" The post would receive more than 320,000 "likes" in 30 minutes.

According to reports, a woman accused Chris of raping her last week in a hotel room. A source confirmed to NBC News that two other people were also in police custody for questioning.