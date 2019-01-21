Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Chapman's Cancer Treatment Is ''Going Well''

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jan. 21, 2019 4:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Beth Chapman, Duane Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter, CMT Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife Beth Chapman is continuing her fight against cancer.

Andrew Brettler, the Chapman's family attorney, tells E! News that Beth started chemotherapy in Los Angeles, Calif. to treat her throat cancer last month. "They are going well, but they certainly take their toll on Beth," the attorney shares. "She's a trooper though and a very tough lady."

In addition to treating the life-threatening illness, Brettler says the Chapman family recently started the process of filming their new WGN show, which is "not easy" for the tight-knit clan. He adds, "The Chapmans certainly have a lot on their plate."

The news of Beth's treatment comes after the Chapmans told E! News in December there was "a 50/50 chance of the chemotherapy working." In light of those odds, they began seeking "other treatments" in cities like Boston and Houston. 

Photos

Celeb Cancer Survivors

This is Beth's second fight against the cancer, which she was first diagnosed with in Sept. 2017. She ultimately went into remission three months after the initial diagnosis, but over a year later, in Nov. 2018, the star returned to the hospital where she "had surgery to remove a mass in her throat." 

Duane Dog Lee Chapman, Beth Chapman, CMT Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

At the time Brettler told E! News, "I understand that the situation is very serious. We are all concerned for her and the well-being of her family." Over the holidays, Dog and Beth stayed at their Colorado home, where a source previously said the couple has been busy "trying very had to keep things as normal as possible for their children." 

Moreover, the family continues to keep the faith, especially after seeing Beth continue to be "very strong, very healthy and very active."

"Another Bend in the road yet not the End of the Road," Beth shared on Instagram in November. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cancer , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino

Watch Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino's ''Final Moments'' Before Prison

Ben Higgins

Ben Higgins Says He's ''Not Hiding'' His New Girlfriend But Isn't Ready to Go Public

Leida and Eric, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé’s Eric and Leida Get Police Visit Amid Abuse Accusations

Lady Gaga, Jazz & Piano

See Every Incredible Look From Lady Gaga's Dual Las Vegas Shows

Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt

Here's Why Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron Might Actually Be Dating

Duff Goldman, Johnna Goldman, Married

Food Network Star Duff Goldman Marries Girlfriend Johnna Under a T-Rex

Donald Trump

2019 Razzie Nominations: Donald Trump, Jennifer Garner and John Travolta Among the ''Worst''

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.