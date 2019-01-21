Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Chapman's Cancer Treatment Is ''Going Well''

Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife Beth Chapman is continuing her fight against cancer.

Andrew Brettler, the Chapman's family attorney, tells E! News that Beth started chemotherapy in Los Angeles, Calif. to treat her throat cancer last month. "They are going well, but they certainly take their toll on Beth," the attorney shares. "She's a trooper though and a very tough lady."

In addition to treating the life-threatening illness, Brettler says the Chapman family recently started the process of filming their new WGN show, which is "not easy" for the tight-knit clan. He adds, "The Chapmans certainly have a lot on their plate."

The news of Beth's treatment comes after the Chapmans told E! News in December there was "a 50/50 chance of the chemotherapy working." In light of those odds, they began seeking "other treatments" in cities like Boston and Houston.