Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She's Jason Tartick's ''Sweet Girlfriend'' During Surprise Visit

Things seem to be going steady between Kaitlyn Bristowe and her beau Jason Tartick.

Despite living in different cities, the two can't seem to be apart for long. Perfect example, the 33-year-old star jet-setted to Seattle to surprise her man.

Jason took to Instagram Stories to gush over Kaitlyn, writing, "Who's that girl…@kaitlynbristowe." Including the hashtags, "best surprise and seattle."

Before showing her off, though, he teased his followers to a glimpse of his Thursday night out with friends. It wasn't until Jason turned the camera to himself that Kaitlyn popped into the frame, referring to herself as his "sweet girlfriend." Adorbs!

In the short video clip, the former Bachelorette was giddy over her new boo. She had her arm wrapped around his shoulder and was all smiles.

"Where did you come from," Jason jokingly asks the reality TV star.