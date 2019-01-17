Blake Griffin Settles Lawsuit With Ex Who Criticized Kendall Jenner Romance

Nearly a year after Blake Griffin's ex Brynn Cameron filed a lawsuit against him, it has been dismissed.

On Dec. 18, Cameron's attorneys request for dismissal with prejudice in a Los Angeles courthouse was granted, meaning the matter would not be allowed to be brought back up in court. According to the court documents, she requested that the court dismiss the "entire action of all parties and all causes of action." On Friday, a notice of entry of dismissal and proof of service was filed by his attorneys.

No reason was specified for why Cameron filed for dismissal, though it's possible the exes settled privately. E! News has reached out to their attorneys for comment.

Back in February 2018, Cameron filed the lawsuit, in which she criticized the 29-year-old basketball pro's apparent relationship with Kendall Jenner.