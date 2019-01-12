Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Trying to "Stay Positive" After Miscarriage

Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are doing their best to look on the bright side amid trying times.

On Friday, Jamie revealed that she had a "failed miscarriage," which occurred when their "baby formed and there was an amniotic sac, but while the amniotic sac continued to grow the baby stopped at some point."

The reality star and her husband listed their three options forward with the miscarriage. "1) Wait for my body to miscarry our baby naturally. 2) Go to the hospital and have a D&C. 3) Take medication to help my body miscarry quicker," she wrote on Instagram.

Jamie went with the third options and took medication. She wrote about the effect in a candid and emotional post on Saturday. "I think the worst of it is finally over," she began.