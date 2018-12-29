Baby on board!

Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis shared her first picture of her growing baby bump. Jamie and her husband Doug Hehner announced on Christmas Day during an episode of their new podcast Hot Marriage. Cool Parents. that they were expecting another child.

The 32-year-old mom posted a photo of herself on Instagram lifting up her shirt a bit to show off her stomach. "First baby bump pic," she captioned it with a bunch of emojis. "8 weeks yesterday!! We are so excited to be growing our family!!"

According to her hashtags, the baby is "#sizeofraspberry."