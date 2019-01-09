Andi Dorfman Seemingly Claps Back After Josh Murray Compares Her to the Devil

After her ex Josh Murray compared her to the devil, Andi Dorfman took to Instagram to seemingly address the diss.

The former Bachelorette star posted a picture of a sign with the following words of wisdom: "You can't control someone else's negative behavior but you can control how long you participate in it."

The season 10 star then captioned the posted, "Thank you, next. Here's to all you out there kicking ass and moving forward! I see you out there! The future is looking [sparkles emoji]. #WednesdayWisdom."

The exes' most recent drama unfolded on Monday just before the premiere of Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor. Murray posted a picture of him proposing to Dorfman during their season of The Bachelorette. However, he covered up her face with a devil emoji.

"Haterz will say it's photoshopped...hoping the new bachelor comes away with an Angel," he wrote at the time along with the hashtags"#isthisnotfunny" and "#doesanyonehaveasenseofhumorin2019."