Lady Gaga Holds Back Tears and Reflects on Career Struggles In 2019 Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Lady Gaga is here to win.

The singer attended the 2019 Golden Globes in fabulous style, which made her win for Best Original Song for a Motion Picture even more spectacular. Gaga ascended the stage in a gorgeous baby blue gown that flowed as she climbed the steps of the stage at the Beverly Hilton hotel and a spectacular array of diamonds from Tiffany.

In her acceptance speech Gaga thanked the producers and people who helped her to achieve this remarkable accolade. Moreover, the star is even more grateful because, in her words, "as a woman in music it is really hard to be taken seriously."

Nonetheless, the star was applauded for her voice and talents in the creation of the song, "Shallow", for the hit film A Star Is Born.