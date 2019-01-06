by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 4:36 PM
Lady Gaga had all eyes on her as she arrived at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards and she dished about her experience creating A Star Is Born during E!'s Live from The Red Carpet.
"I discovered something in working on this film—it's something called alchemy," Lady Gaga revealed exclusively to E! News. "It's like that you essentially are creating a character but you're really becoming the character...You know your lines, but you really just know what you're saying when you go on set, you throw it out the window. Bradley Cooper really taught me that."
"I think I've created characters for years so that I could be an actress because I always wanted to be one and I couldn't make it so I went for it as a musician but for this, it was a totally different thing. I had to go to a very specific place. I worked very closely with Bradley Cooper you know, he's a tremendous visionary, tremendous director, tremendous actor to work with," the New York native continued.
The 32-year-old performer may walk away a big winner at the Golden Globes tonight.
The "Born This Way" singer is up for Best Performance by An Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for A Star Is Born as well as Best Original Song for "Shallow" from the film's soundtrack at the big show. The movie also earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture - Drama.
Additionally, A Star Is Born's director and Lady Gaga's co-star, Bradley Cooper, could take home the awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director - Motion Picture. That's a totally of five nominations for the box office hit!
The Warner Bros. Pictures film is a remake of the 1937 classic. It tells the story of a musician (Cooper) whose spotlight is fading as he tries to help a young singer (Gaga) achieve her dreams at stardom.
Lady Gaga previously won the Golden Globe for Best Actress - Miniseries or Television Film for her work on American Horror Story: Hotel in 2016.
Tune in to the Golden Globes telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, head to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.! And for a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?