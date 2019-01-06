EXCLUSIVE!

Don't Stop Believin'! Darren Criss Loves Lea Michele's Special Message on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 3:36 PM

Darren Criss was Glee-ful when he was surprised with a message from Lea Michele during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet.

"That's so special. Thank you for that, Lea and you guys. You got me. That was so sweet," Criss revealed exclusively to E!'s Ryan Seacrest as he blew air kisses to Michelle. 

The How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying star shared that he and the Broadway actress were both celebrating at a wedding together last night. 

The former Glee costars have remained friends since the show wrapped in 2015. In fact, they showed off their musical chops on their joint LM/DC tour in 2018.

The 31-year-old actor is up for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television award for his work on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story at tonight's Golden Globes. The show is also nominated for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Additionally, Criss' costars, Penélope Cruz and Edgar Ramírez, could also walk away with trophies tonight.

The University of Michigan alum already won an Emmy for his work on American Crime Story.

Check out the full video above to see Michele's sweet message for the Golden Globe nominee.

