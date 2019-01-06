Soulja Boy "Thankful to Be Alive" After Car Accident Amid California Mudslides

Fans are showering Soulja Boy with love and support after he suffered a "very bad" car accident.

As flash floods and mudslides hit California, the 28-year-old rapper took to social media to reveal he was a victim to the weather over the weekend.

"Was involved in a very bad car accident last night due to a flash flood and mud slide," he tweeted early Sunday. "My car got stuck too almost went into the ocean."

As of Sunday, the "Crank That" star noted his car is still stuck in the water, but isn't as worried about the vehicle.

"I'm just thankful to be alive, I don't care about the car it's materialistic you can't take it with you when you're gone," he added on social media.