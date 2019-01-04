Disney Releases Character Posters for Live-Action Dumbo Film

Disney
The character posters for Disney's upcoming live-action Dumbo film have been revealed!
Colin Farrell, Danny Devito, Eva Green and Michael Keaton all star in Tim Burton's reimagining of the beloved 1941 animated movie, set for release in March. DeVito plays Max Medici in the film, the owner of a struggling circus who hopes Dumbo, the sweet newborn elephant with oversized ears, will bring in the crowds. Farrell plays Holt Farrier in the movie, a former circus star charged with caring for an elephant who can fly.
The star-studded cast is featured on the character posters, unveiled by Disney on Friday.
Take a look at all of the character posters below!
Disney
Danny DeVito
Disney
Michael Keaton
Keaton plays V.A. Vandevere, an entrepreneur who sets his sights on Medici's circus and its flying elephant.
Disney
Eva Green
Green plays Colette Marchant in the film, an accomplished aerialist who's cast to fly alongside Dumbo in a state-of-the-art amusement park called Dreamland.
Disney
Colin Farrell
Disney
Dumbo
The movie, featuring the sweet newborn elephant with oversized ears, is set to hit theaters on March 29.
You can check out the trailer for the highly-anticipated film HERE.