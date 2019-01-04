Ellen DeGeneres Doubling Down on Oscars Support for Kevin Hart

Ellen DeGeneres stands by her public support for Kevin Hart.

On Thursday afternoon, the talk-show host sat down with the comedian to discuss the headlines surrounding the 2019 Oscars hosting gig.

"I called The Academy today, because I really want you to host the Oscars. I was so excited when I heard that they asked you. I thought it was an amazing thing. I knew how important it was and how it was a dream," Ellen revealed in a sneak peek clip of today's all-new episode. "There are so many haters out there. Whatever is going on in the internet, don't pay attention to them. That's a small group of people being very, very loud. We are a huge group of people who love you and want to see you host the Oscars."

The preview clips sparked mixed reactions with some criticizing the talk-show host for defending Kevin and giving him such a public platform. But on Friday morning, Ellen spoke out in another tweet.

"However you feel about this, the only positive way through it is to talk about it," she shared on Twitter. "Thank you for being here, @KevinHart4real."