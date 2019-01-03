These Fake Coachella Lineups Might Be Better Than the Real Thing

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 12:12 PM

Ariana Grande, Z100 Jingle Ball 2016

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeart

Not a fan of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup? Check out these fake, but fun alternatives..

The official lineup was announced on Wednesday night and features the likes of Childish GambinoTame Impala,Ariana Grande and Idris Elba, who many fans were shocked to discover is a longtime DJ.

Twitter had other ideas.

One person proposed a lineup that would have been the most popular around 2007 and appeal solely to pop music fans, with acts such as Miley Cyrus, her former Disney Channel alter-ego Hannah Montana, the Jonas BrothersHilary DuffLindsay Lohan(remember "Rumors"?) Raven-Symoné, the cast of High School MusicalAly & AJ and Baha Men.

Another person floated the idea of "Gaychella." That lineup features the Spice Girls, Britney Spears, "Drunk Jessica Simpson," Kylie Minogue, All Saints, Cher, Robyn, Lil' Kim, "the kids from Bird Box," "Cardi B's Lump," "Madonna's Butt," and "Who's Rita Ora?"

Oh, and..."Kim Kardashian Singing 'Jam (Turn It Up).'" Yes, that was a thing.

There was also a tribute to the Real Housewives.

The real 2019 Coachella festival now spans two separate weekends: April 12-14 and April 19-21. 

