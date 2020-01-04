Disappointed Parents and Secret Romance: Inside Sandra Oh's Private World

Oh's Emmy back-and-forth earned the 48-year-old a co-hosting gig alongside Samberg at last year's Golden Globes. "I said yes because you were going to do it!" she revealed in a joint interview with Samberg and The Hollywood Reporter. "Honestly, I said yes even though it was so terrifying to me, really terrifying. I just could not let this opportunity pass me by, the life experience of being this scared of something."

But these days Oh is hardly hurting for TV work. Some five years after she hung up her Grey's Anatomy scrubs, the native of Nepean, Canada, a suburb of Ottawa, sunk her finely honed acting chops into one of her most rewarding roles yet, playing once-desk-bound MI5 operative Eve Polastri now trapped in a deadly cat-and-mouse game with an assassin in BBC America's breakout hit Killing Eve.

Two seasons in, the part has already garnered Oh two Emmy nods (the first Asian woman to be honored in the lead drama actress category, she lost out this past year to costar Jodie Comer), a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe win (during which she adorably shouted out her proud parents). And though she was somehow left off the list of nominees for Sunday night's Golden Globes, she'll could still have a chance to celebrate should the series win for Best Television Series—Drama. "I tried to be patient and stay true to what is it that I'm going to fall in love with? What is it that might drive me mad? What is it that's going to put stuff at risk for me?" she explained to Vogue of carefully selecting her first major post-Grey's role. "That is where I want to grow from. I waited until this came along."