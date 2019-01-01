Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Expecting Baby No. 4: It's a Girl!

There's another little girl on the way for Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant

On New Year's Day, the retired basketball living legend and his longtime wife announced they are expecting their fourth child together. "New year, new baby! Baby Mamba on the way 2019," posts on both the parents' Instagram accounts read. 

The expectant mama added, "Kobe and I are so happy to add another baby blessing to our family! Bianka will have a new baby sibling to play with and Natalia and Gianna are super excited to welcome another little baby sister to love."

Kobe also commented on his expanding family of daughters. "Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianka #blessed #bryantbunch#daddyspricesses #love #2019."

The couple, who wed in 2001 and reconciled in 2013 after Vanessa's 2011 divorce filing, are parents to daughters Natalia, 15, Gianna, 12, and Bianka, 2. 

Congratulations to the soon-to-be family of six!

