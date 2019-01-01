Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Expecting Baby No. 4: It's a Girl!

There's another little girl on the way for Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant.

On New Year's Day, the retired basketball living legend and his longtime wife announced they are expecting their fourth child together. "New year, new baby! Baby Mamba on the way 2019," posts on both the parents' Instagram accounts read.

The expectant mama added, "Kobe and I are so happy to add another baby blessing to our family! Bianka will have a new baby sibling to play with and Natalia and Gianna are super excited to welcome another little baby sister to love."