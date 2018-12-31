Braless Kourtney Kardashian Wears a Sheer Top to Dinner With Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 31, 2018 10:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

BACKGRID

Three's company!

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a night out with her ex, Scott Disick, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, on Sunday evening. The trio is currently on a family vacation together in Aspen, where the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently posed in a thong bikini.

For their night out in Colorado on Sunday, a braless Kourtney donned a sheer top, a long pea coat, shiny black pants and matching boots. Photos show Kourtney walking alongside Sofia, who wore a black turtleneck, skinny jeans, knee-high boots, a printed gold coat and pink purse for the dinner.

The trio arrived in Aspen just days ago with Kourtney and Scott's three kids.

Read

Kourtney Kardashian Wears a Thong Bikini in the Snow During Family Trip to Aspen

"Everyone has accepted Sofia at this point and she has been able to tag along and be a part of the family activities," a source recently told E! News.

Kourtney Kardashian

BACKGRID

Kendall JennerKim KardashianKanye West, as well as Kimye's three kids are also on the family vacation.

This trip to Aspen comes shortly after Kourtney, Scott, Sofia, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick all went on vacation together to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"What more can a guy ask for," Scott wrote alongside a photo of himself sitting in the middle of Kourtney and Sofia. "THREE'S COMPANY."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Scott Disick , Sofia Richie , Apple News , Top Stories , Sightings , Kardashian News , Style

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taylor Swift

9 Things You Might Have Missed in Taylor Swift's Netflix Concert Film

Samantha Markle Denies Being on Royal Police Watch List

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson's Ski Trip Is Far From Perfect After Mountain Rescue

Scarlett Johansson, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Scarlett Johansson Tackles Deepfake Porn: "The Internet Is a Vast Wormhole of Darkness"

Demi Lovato, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Demi Lovato "So Grateful" to Be Alive 5 Months After Drug Overdose

Sara Foster, Katharine McPhee

Sara Foster Can't Stop Roasting Bikini-Clad "Mom" Katharine McPhee

Ariana Grande Posts Then Deletes Tribute to Mac Miller

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.