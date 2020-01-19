SUBSCRIBE
ON SNAPCHAT!

All the Things Gwendoline Christie Could've Snuck Into the 2020 SAG Awards Under Her Voluminous Dress

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 4:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

To borrow a word from Buddy the Elf: This dress is ginormous! 

Gwendoline Christie (aka forever our Ser Brienne of Tarth!) has arrived at the 2020 SAG Awards..and we're not convinced she didn't bring some surprise guests with her underneath her voluminous black gown. 

Nominated along with her Game of Thrones co-stars for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for their work during the HBO fantasy hit's final) and polarizing final season, all eyes were on Gwendoline, 41, when she hit the blue carpet, mostly because her black gown was so unexpectedly voluminous and surprisingly structural. And already statuesque at 6'3", Gwendoline was impossible to miss. 

But we here at E! love a conspiracy, so we couldn't help but wonder (Wrong HBO show, brain! Get it together.): Was her dress so big because she was smuggling something into the SAG Awards, using her outfit as the ultimate Trojan Horse? 

Photos

SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

Here's a list of things Gwendoline may have snuck into the SAG Awards ceremony underneath her voluminous gown...

 

Gwendoline Christie, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

  1. Brienne's sword, Oathkeeper. Like a knight would travel without their signature weapon!

  2. The Iron Throne. For safe keeping and all that. 

  3. Horns of mead. Just so she can pass them around to the cast when things get a little dull during the ceremony. 

  4. Arya Stark. We need to see our dream team back together again!

  5. Leonardo DiCaprio's vape pen. Never forget his iconic vaping moment at the 2016 ceremony. 

  6. Her Captain Phasma costume from Star Wars...just in case the competition gets a lil' intense. Watch out, Millie Bobby Brown!

  7. A whole turkey...for anyone maybe craving some meat during the awards, as the dinner menu is completely vegan.
     
  8. This Is Us' kid actors. Just so they don't feel left out this year.

  9. Her entire glam squad. For any fashion emergencies or quick touch-ups. 

  10. The corpse of (spoiler alert!) Jaime Lannister. 

      11. Her laptop. So she can have the appropriate size screen to continue her Cheer binge-watch. No one spoil who makes it to mat for her, OK?!

      12. Chet Hanks. Because we just really miss him already at these freaking things.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , 2020 SAG Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories , Life/Style , Style Collective , What the Fashion
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.