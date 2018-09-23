EXCLUSIVE!

Kristin Cavallari Is Excited for The Hills Reboot and Very Cavallari Season 2

  By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 23, 2018 2:53 PM

While Kristin Cavallari is busy with her own E! reality series, Very Cavallari, she holds a special place in her heart for The Hills and is excited about MTV's upcoming reboot.

In August, Heidi Montag, husbandSpencer PrattAudrina Patridge and other Hills alumni reunited at the 2018 MTV VMAs, after which the cable network announced a 2019 reunion project titled The Hills: New Beginnings. There are no plans for Cavallari, 31, to appear on it. She had said a month ago that she was approached to do so but that she cannot because of her own show.

"I'm just as excited as everybody else to see it. I've been talking to Heidi and Audrina and so, I of course would love to be part of it," Cavallari told E! News on Saturday at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. "Heidi and I have joked about swapping an episode for an episode. I'll have to bring it up with E! and MTV. But yeah, I'm really excited for them. I can't wait to see it."

Photos

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Cutest Pics

Cavallari had told E! News in June that, "We were actually like this close to doing [a Hills reunion] on E!" and added, "Heidi and Spencer signed an overall deal with MTV. They're such a crucial part to The Hills, you can't do it without them."

Pratt had long championed the idea of a Hills reunion show. Other returning stars include his sister Stephanie Pratt, who started filming scenes a few weeks ago with Patridge. Whitney Port and Brody Jenner have also confirmed their return.

Lauren Conrad, who Cavallari had replaced as the main star in season five, will not be appearing on the new project. 

Photos

Very Cavallari: Meet the Cast!

Meanwhile, Cavallari is excited for season two of E!'s Very Cavallari, which showcases her life with husband Jay Cutler. The two share three children and live in Nashville. The new season will premiere next year.

"I'm think I'm more excited for season two. I felt like season one we were just getting started, we were really getting into the rhythm of things and now obviously we know what works, what doesn't work," Cavallari told E! News. "I feel like season two is gonna be bigger and better. We're about to start shooting in a couple weeks, so I can't wait."

"I just noticed everybody loves Jay, so we need more Jay on the show!" the reality star continued. "He is on board and you know, I think because he had such a positive reaction, he is having fun with it, which is the most important thing. So he's excited too to start filming and I think, you know, the first season, it was about my life but it was also really about my staff, so season two, I think is just gonna be more about what's going on in my life. So yeah, it'll be fun."

