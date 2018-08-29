Another Hills alum set to return for the reboot? Whitney Port! The fashion designer announced the exciting news on Instagram last week. And while we won't be seeing Lauren Conrad on the series, Brody Jenner is reportedly negotiating his return.

"MTV wants Brody. Without Lauren Conrad especially, the show needs Brody. He was the male lead of the show," a source shared with E! News. "Brody is potentially interested and is currently in discussions with MTV."

As for why Conrad won't be appearing on the series, she's focusing on raising her son, William James Tell, and managing her many business ventures.

"Lauren is concentrating right now on her Kohl's line and her charity work, which she is very passionate about," a source told E! News. "She is the head designer of her Kohl's line and has worked with them for 10 years, causing her to fly cross-country several times a month for her work."