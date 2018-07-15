Kristin Cavallari isn't messing around!

On this week's episode of Very Cavallari the gang is back together, and once again, Shannon Ford is at the center of all the drama. The group is finally moving into their new Nashville store, but Shannon and Brittainy Taylor are still having trouble getting along.

Kristin asked the group to help get the store ready before she arrived with Jay Cutler, but instead Shannon chose to throw an adult temper tantrum after Brittainy asked her to stop decorating the community desk with her own personal items. After that, all hell broke loose.

Well, more like Shannon decided to angrily toss all of her precious items back in the box in a very dramatic fashion, which didn't sit well with Brit! "You're more than welcome to not be here," Brittainy warned her before focusing on the rest of her work for the day.