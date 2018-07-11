NFL quarterback turned Uncommon James mover? This appears to be Jay Cutler's reality in this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari.

While the retired football star isn't thrilled to be moving wife Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James stuff all by himself, he's more than willing to do it as it means he'll get his "sanctuary" back!

"Where are all your employees?" Jay asks Kristin in her home office.

"They're meeting me at the store to help unpack everything," the mother of three explains.

Although Jay thinks the moving process would "go a lot faster" if Kristin's team came to the house first, his wife defends that he doesn't have "that much stuff" to move.

"Just the thirty boxes over there and the ten over here," Jay sarcastically quips. "You're such a liar!"