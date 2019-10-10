Sonya Deville Reflects on "Surreal" Journey As She Leads WWE's First-Ever Pride Float

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 7:00 AM
Sonya Deville is out and proud! But it hasn't always been this way.
The WWE trailblazer celebrates herself and her identity in this happy clip from Tuesday's new Total Divas, which finds the athlete surrounded by loved ones on a namesake float in Ft. Lauderdale's Pride Parade—the first of its kind devised in partnership with the wrestling organization.
And as excited as she is to dance the afternoon away alongside family, friends and colleagues (Divas co-star Carmella and new-ish girlfriend Arianna are both in attendance), Sonya takes a minute beforehand to acknowledge how far she's come to get here.
"Three years ago today, I wasn't even openly gay. And nobody except for my mom and my dad knew," she says, leading a toast from atop the glittery black-and-rainbow patterned float—designed in Sonya's image by her entourage, who teamed up to decorate while she recovered from last episode's shoulder injury—ahead of the day's festivities.
"So, to be here on a float that has my name on it with my best friends, my girlfriend, my family, celebrating the fact that I'm gay, is surreal. Thank you guys so much, and I love you all," she finishes, emphasizing her gratitude for their support during a confessional in which she very sincerely tells the camera, "I'm just feeling really touched right now."
See Sonya's Pride flag fly (literally!) in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Tuesday at 10 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?