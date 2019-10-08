Carmella Faces Death Threats After She's Wrongly Accused of Breaking Up Corey Graves' Marriage

Clearing her name.

On Tuesday's all-new Total Divas, Carmella's character was under attack after she was accused of breaking up boyfriend Corey Graves' marriage. As the 31-year-old wrestler came into Graves' life when he was already separated from his wife, Carmella felt she was being unfairly attacked online.

"When Corey and I started dating, he was already going through a divorce and he'd moved out," Carmella shared in a confessional. "He has his own place. She has hers. Man, I mean, there's really nothing else to say about it."

Still, as Carmella prides herself "on always doing the right thing," she chose to keep her relationship with Corey under wraps.

"I always follow the rules. I never f--king do anything wrong. I'm very like, by the book," Carmella confided in Total Divas co-star Sonya Deville. "I even had anxiety [at] the thought of even entertaining the idea of dating him."

Unfortunately, Carmella was pegged as a homewrecker after Corey's ex made infidelity claims on social media. Of course, this post left the Total Divas star devastated, especially since her wrestling peers were talking about the drama at work.