by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 16, 2018 8:00 AM
Breaking up doesn't have to mean things are over, forever.
As the cast of Total Bellas prepares for a brand-new season, John Cena and Nikki Bella are sparking speculation that a reconciliation could be in their future.
Earlier in the week, John appeared on the Today show with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb where he professed his love for the WWE superstar.
"I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children," he proclaimed. "I just want us to work."
As for Nikki, she is staying with twin sister Brie Bella as she figures out how she wants to move forward.
Nathan Congleton/NBC
While we don't know what the future holds for these two, we can't help but acknowledge the fact that other Hollywood couples have called it quits before getting back together and saying "I Do."
Take a look at just some of the famous pairs who realized they were meant to be together below.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard: Even the strongest couples in Hollywood hit rough patches. For these two stars, they briefly split early on in their relationship. "We were dating for about three months," Kristen explained to Popsugar. "He sat me down and said, 'I can't have this right now. I think you're wonderful, but I am still dating other people.' And then I, like, liquefied and fell to the ground, but I felt incredibly respected that he had the balls to tell me we weren't in the same place." Two kids later and we'd say everything is a-okay with this duo.
Courtesy of Bobby Bank
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler: Back in July 2011, the couple surprised fans when they broke off their engagement. Fast-forward to a few months later and the pair decided to get re-engaged. "Sometimes, in order for things to get better, they have to end – even if it's momentarily," Kristin told People. "And that was the case with us." Today, the duo is proud parents to three kids and are preparing for a new reality show on E! titled Very Cavallari.
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey: In June 2009, the pair split after dating for almost three years. But fast-forward to a few months later when the duo was back on. "I am happy in a relationship," Nick told Good Day Philadelphia. "I was single for a minute there, and then we've kind of patched things up." The couple got married in July 2011 and have three children together.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: Okay, calling this a breakup may be extreme. But for a brief period of time, the "All of Me" singer and supermodel technically called off their romance. "I was really stressed and busy," John told The Guardian when discussing their 90 minutes break. "I was just like: 'I'd just be happier single right now,' and she was like: 'No.'" Chrissy later clarified everything in a tweet. "It wasn't a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like 'no,'" she wrote.
Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson: It took three years for the Olympic gold medalist to reconnect with his leading lady after splitting in 2011. Ultimately, the pair couldn't hide their feelings for one another. "We were at odds at times," Nicole confessed to Cosmopolitan. "Even when I loathed him, there were still times when I was like, 'God, I wish I was with him.'" The twosome are now married with a son named Boomer.
REX/Shutterstock
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo: Some girlfriends are just impossible to forget. When the Maroon 5 frontman broke up with the supermodel, he began dating Nina Agdal. As that relationship ended, however, The Voice coach knew Behati was the woman for him. "She's the best," Adam told Howard Stern. "I think that as far as being a father, or being a parent, or just being a person in the world, which is extremely complicated...I feel like I've managed to figure out. Whatever life is, I'm doing it pretty well. I wake up happy."
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel: In March 2011, the "Suit and Tie" singer and actress broke up after dating for nearly four years. "She is the single-handedly most significant person in my life," Justin told Vanity Fair after the breakup. "In my 30 years, she is the most special person, OK? So I protect it, and until somebody shows me what would be more fulfilling at this point, that's what I have to do." Luckily, the pair rekindled things, got married and now have a son together.
Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com
Pink and Carey Hart: The singer and motocross racer dated and separated briefly in 2003. But in 2006, the couple said yes to marriage before breaking up again 21 months later. Fortunately, they never divorced making their reconciliation even easier. With a little help from couple's therapy, the pair remains happily married and the proud parents to two kids.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade: Back in 2013, the actress and NBA player split after dating for nearly four years. During the split, Dwayne confirmed that he fathered a son with another woman. "I had a time, a part in our break, in our pain and our hurt, a blessing came out of it in my life, having a son that was born healthy," he shared during a press conference. "So I'm moving on." Gabrielle and Dwayne ultimately got back together and married in August 2014. "We supported each other...but at the end of the day we came back together and [said], 'Listen, we want to continue this, we want to continue to try to get better each day,' and she's been with me, and I've been with her all summer long," he said on The Tonight Show. "We're going strong now."
Prince William and Kate Middleton: Long before their unforgettable royal wedding in 2011, the pair decided to split in April of 2007. In a true love story, the pair found their way back to each other. Today, they are now proud parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. And yes, they are expected to be front and center when Prince Harry says "I Do" to Meghan Markle this weekend.
