See Ex-Gang Member Javier Learn What It Takes to Professionally Fight on Revenge Body

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jul. 26, 2019 6:00 AM
Javier is in a fight for his life.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, the new participant meets with trainer and Gloveworx founder Leyon Azubuike in a boxing ring.
"Have you fought before?" a Gloveworx employee asks the contestant while preparing him for the ring.
"I've fought, but not boxed," Javier admits.
As Javier is a former gang member, he confidently enters the ring to face off against Azubuike. However, it doesn't take long for the California resident to learn that professional boxing is much harder than street fighting.
"Any time I go into a fight, even as out of shape as I am, I always think I'm gonna win," Javier shares in a voice over. "But, he comes out ferocious."
In fact, Leyon has no intention to lessen his ferocity as he's ready to whip Javier into shape.
"That's how it's going to be. That's how it's going to be every day," Jennifer Aniston's celebrity trainer exclaims to an exhausted Javier.
Not only does Azubuike promise to push Javier, but he also vows to not let his new client quit on his wellness journey. "My name is Leyon and I'm not gonna let you quit on yourself. You're not gonna quit on me," the fitness expert continues. "I don't stand for that, right?"
And, clearly, Leyon says what he means as he has "fighter" Javier get back in the ring. Still, the 291 pound participant is ready for Azubuike's guidance as he has a family to take care of.
See Javier and Leyon's first training session in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
