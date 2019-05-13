Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian's New Promo Promises "Blood, Sweat & Cheers" for Season 3

This year, Khloe Kardashian is helping a whole new group of hopefuls find inner and outer strength.

The uplifting reality series' host is back to business in this fast-paced promo for Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian's third season, which E! recently announced is due for a summer 2019 premiere.

"You realize what really is important…and that's yourself," the KUWTK star narrates, as the new teaser video segues into a string of clips that see the show's upcoming participants working their respective butts off in the gym.

"What did I get myself into?" one woman mutters between reps with a medicine ball.