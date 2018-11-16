It has been four years since we've gotten new music from Mariah Carey...that is, if you aren't counting that compilation of all 18—yes, 18—of her No.1 hits that she dropped back in 2015.

Anyway, we've been without new music from MiMi for far too long, so we're thrilled that she dropped her fifteenth studio album, Caution, on Friday.

Carey flaunts her timelessly iconic vocals on the ten-track release and we are living for it!

On the album's first song "GTFO," don't be confused by the singer's beautiful, breathy tone, because this is so an eff-you track.

Caution also features some killer collaborations from Ty Dolla $ign, Slick Rick and Blood Orange, and Gunna.

Oh, and we'd like to give a special shoutout to those insane whistle tones Carey effortlessly whips out on "With You." We aren't worthy.

She also pulled out all the production stops on this new release, enlisting the help of superstar producers and hit-makers Skrillex, Timbaland, DJ Mustard, Poo Bear, and more.