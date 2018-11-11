TONIGHT
Scarlett Johansson Dedicates E! People's Choice Award Win to Armed Forces

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 7:19 PM

Scarlett Johansson plays a superhero onscreen, but it's the real-life superheroes that hold a special place in her heart.

The 33-year-old Avengers: Infinity War actress won Female Movie Star of 2018 at the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, her first PCA, and during her acceptance speech, she gave a special shout-out to the U.S. military.

"I love my job because it not only allowed me to connect with myself, but it allows me to connect with the audience, and so I really dedicate this to all of you and I also dedicate this to the men and women of the Armed Forces who put their lives on the line every day so that we don't have to," she said. "Thank you, thank you, thank you very much."

Johansson had competed against Ocean's Eight's Sandra Bullock and Anne HathawayMamma Mia: Here We Go Again's Lily James and Jurassic World'Bryce Dallas Howard.

Photos

People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners

Scarlett Johansson, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

This marks Johansson's 14th People's Choice Award nomination. She has been nominated for a PCA before for roles in films such as The Avengers and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Check out more winners of the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

Watch the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 9 p.m. followed by Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

