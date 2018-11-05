It's almost time for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards!

Nominees include actors such as Scarlett Johansson and Freddie Highmore. Ariana Grande, and Cardi B are among the music stars nominated for PCAs. A Kardashian sister also received an individual nod. Meanwhile, movies such as Black Panther and TV shows such as Grey's Anatomy are also among the nominees. Victoria Beckham is also receiving a special honor.

Rita Ora is set to take the stage as a performer.

Check out your A-Z guide to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards!