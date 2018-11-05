SUNDAY
It's almost time for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards!

Nominees include actors such as Scarlett Johansson and Freddie Highmore. Ariana Grande, and Cardi B are among the music stars nominated for PCAs. A Kardashian sister also received an individual nod. Meanwhile, movies such as Black Panther and TV shows such as Grey's Anatomy are also among the nominees. Victoria Beckham is also receiving a special honor.

Rita Ora is set to take the stage as a performer.

Check out your A-Z guide to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards!

PCAs A-Z, A

E! Illustration

A: Ariana Grande

The singer is nominated for 4 PCAs, including Female Artist of 2018.

PCAs A-Z, B

E! Illustration

B: Black Panther

The hit Marvel film is nominated for four PCAs, including Movie of 2018.

PCAs A-Z, C

E! Illustration

C: Cardi B and Camila Cabello

Both singers are nominated for Female Artist of 2018.

PCAs A-Z, D

E! Illustration

D: Drake

The rapper is nominated for Male Artist of 2018.

PCAs A-Z, E

E! Illustration

E: E!

Where can you watch the E! People's Choice Awards? On E!, of course!

PCAs A-Z, F

E! Illustration

F: Freddie Highmore

The Good Doctor actor is nominated for Male TV Star of 2018.

PCAs A-Z, G

E! Illustration

G: Grey's Anatomy

The hit ABC series is nominated for five PCAs, including Show of 2018.

PCAs A-Z, H

E! Illustration

H: The Handmaid's Tale

Praise be! The dystopian Hulu series is nominated for Drama Show of 2018.

PCAs A-Z, I

E! Illustration

I: Incredibles 2

The hit sequel film is nominated for two PCAs, including Movie of 2018.

PCAs A-Z, J

E! Illustration

J: Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

MTV's revival series is nominated for three PCAs, including Revival Show of 2018.

PCAs A-Z, K

E! Illustration

K: Khloe Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is nominated for Reality TV Star of 2018.

PCAs A-Z, L

E! Illustration

L: LOL Moments

There should be plenty of those during the PCAs!

PCAs A-Z, M

E! Illustration

M: Melissa McCarthy

The actress is nominated for Comedy Movie Star of 2018.

PCAs A-Z, N

E! Illustration

N: Nicki Minaj

The rapper is nominated for two awards, including Album of 2018 for Queen.

PCAs A-Z, O

E! Illustration

O: OMG Moments

Get ready for some of those...

PCAs A-Z, P

E! Illustration

P: People’s Choice Award

The winners will walk away with one, or more of these babies.

PCAs A-Z, Q

E! Illustration

Q: A Quiet Place

This hit film is nominated for three PCAs, including Movie of 2018

PCAs A-Z, R

E! Illustration

R: Rita Ora

The singer is set to perform at the PCAs.

PCAs A-Z, S

E! Illustration

S: Scarlett Johansson and Sandra Bullock

Both stars are nominated for Female Movie Star of 2018.

PCAs A-Z, T

E! Illustration

T: Taylor Swift

What is an award show without Taylor Swift? The pop star is nominated for three PCAs, including Concert Tour of 2018.

PCAs A-Z, U

E! Illustration

U: Uplifting Moments

For example, John Legend is set to present the People's Champion Award to Bryan Stevenson, the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama. The honor was created in partnership with Erase The Hate, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment's campaign to support people all over the U.S. taking action against discrimination, hate and bias.

PCAs A-Z, V

E! Illustration

V: Victoria Beckham

The fashion designer and Spice Girl is set to receive the Fashion Icon Award.

PCAs A-Z, W

E! Illustration

W: Wow Moments

See OMG Moments...

PCAs A-Z, X

E! Illustration

X: X-tra

At least one celebrity always has to be...

PCAs A-Z, Y

E! Illustration

Y: ''Yes!''

...is what you may shout when your favorite celebrity wins a People's Choice Award.

PCAs A-Z, Z

E! Illustration

Z: ''Zzzz...''

Hopefully no one pulls a Chrisy Teigen!

It was announced in 2017 that E! had acquired the People's Choice Awards, the annual award show in which fans vote for their favorites in movies, music, television and the digital space.

"By moving People's Choice Awards outside of the traditional award season, we establish a new window to celebrate the best in pop culture and will harness E!'s tremendous multi-platform reach to engage fans and drive momentum throughout the year," Jen Neal, Executive Producer of Live Events and Executive Vice President of Marketing for E!, said in a statement at the time.

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m.!

