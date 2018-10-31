SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

Fashion Icon Alert! See Victoria Beckham's Most Stylish Moments Now

  • By
    &

by Sam Howell | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Style Evolution, Victoria Beckham, 2018

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

She was nicknamed Posh Spice for a reason!

Seriously, Victoria Beckham could wear literally anything and still look flawless.

So, when E! announced on Tuesday that the designer is the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards' Fashion Icon Award recipient, it came as no big surprise to her fans since she has obviously earned it!

Honestly, every time she walks a red carpet or appears at an event, we have to pick our jaws up off the floor. Not to mention the fact that she has her own successful brand of clothing called Victoria Beckham.

After all these years, we're constantly amazed at how the 44-year-old designer is still slaying the style game.

No matter where she's headed, whether it be a design meeting or to pick her kids up from school, Beckham is a fashionista that demands our attention and we gladly give it to her in spades.

Seriously, she has been a couture chameleon for decades, whether she's in her own creations or rocking looks from another top-notch designer.

Read

Victoria Beckham to Receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

She simply stuns in any ensemble and we're not worthy of her epic style choices at times. 

This is why we're so happy that Beckham's receiving the Fashion Icon Award, and the incredible honor couldn't be more well-deserved!

After all, it's only fitting that someone who is such a global fashion icon is given an award with the same name. It's too perfect!

We can't wait to tune in to the 2018 PCAs on Nov. 11 to watch Beckham's exciting moment, and you should definitely set your DVRs so you don't miss it either.

The big night isn't too far off, but in the meantime be sure to look back on some of the A-lister's best looks below.

Besides, is there a better way to celebrate the stunner being recognized for killing the fashion game than by reliving some of her most incredible ensembles?

Yeah, we didn't think so. Enjoy!

Photos

Photographic Evidence Victoria Beckham Can Do Anything in Heels

ESC: Victoria Beckham

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Victoria Beckham & Scotts Mayfair

Belted Beauty

In Victoria Beckham

ESC: Victoria Beckham

James Devaney/GC Images

Pretty in Pink

In Victoria Beckham

ESC: Style Evolution, Victoria Beckham, 2018

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Black & White

In Victoria Beckham

Article continues below

ESC: 5 Days, Victoria Beckham

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Camel Couture

In Victoria Beckham

ESC: Victoria Beckham

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for YouTube

Sheer Elegance

In Victoria Beckham

ESC: 5 Days, Victoria Beckham

TeamB / Splash News

Mix It Up

In Victoria Beckham

Article continues below

Victoria Beckham, British Fashion Awards 2014

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Color Blocked

In Victoria Beckham

ESC: Victoria Beckham

XactpiX / Splash News

Page Boy Pose

In Victoria Beckham

ESC: Victoria Beckham, White Button Down, 2018

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Go With the Flow

In Victoria Beckham

Article continues below

Victoria Beckham, Birthday

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Black Magic

In Victoria Beckham

ESC: 5 Days, Victoria Beckham

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Plaid Perfection

In Victoria Beckham

ESC: Victoria Beckham

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Wide-Leg Wonder

In Victoria Beckham

Article continues below

Victoria Beckham, Birthday

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Goddess Divine

In Victoria Beckham

ESC: Victoria Beckham, Celeb Street Style, NYFW Fall 2017

AKM-GSI

Back-to-School Ready

In Victoria Beckham

ESC: Victoria Beckham, Style Evolution, 2014

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Column Couture

In Victoria Beckham

Article continues below

ESC: Victoria Beckham

Best Images/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

It's an Orange Pants Party

In Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham

Nick Harvey/WireImage

School Girl Charm

In Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham

John Shearer/WireImage

Sky Blues

In Victoria Beckham

Article continues below

ESC: Victoria Beckham, 5 Days

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Canary Cute

In Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Black & Blue

In Victoria Beckham with Christian Louboutin pumps.

Victoria Beckham

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Mini Moment

In Victoria Beckham

Article continues below

ESC: Victoria Beckham

Frank Sullivan/Splash News

Navy Is a Neutral

In Victoria Beckham

ESC: Victoria Beckham

Best Images/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Vest It Up

In Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham, Birthday

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Bold Shoulder

In Marc Jacobs

Article continues below

ESC: Celeb Street Style, Victoria Beckham

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Color Block Queen

In Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Smize

In Victoria Beckham

ESC: NYFW Street Style, Victoria Beckham

Gotham/GC Images

Buttoned Up

In Victoria Beckham

Article continues below

ESC: Cannes, Victoria Beckham

Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images

Business as Usual

In Victoria Beckham

ESC: Victoria Beckham, Style EVolution 2016

James Devaney/GC Images

Light Florals

In Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Whaaaat?

In Victoria Beckham

Article continues below

Victoria Beckham, Birthday

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lean Back

In Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Matching Colors

In Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Dazzling

In Victoria Beckham and dark blue Casadei pumps

Article continues below

Victoria Beckham

Josiah W/AKM-GSI

Breezy Blues

In Victoria Beckham and Casadei pumps

Victoria Beckham

Ordonez/papjuice/INFphoto.com

Strut!

In Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham

Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images

Fall Colors

In Victoria Beckham, a Céline skirt and Culter and Gross sunglasses.

Article continues below

Victoria Beckham, Birthday

Karwai Tang/WireImage

So Fresh, So Chic

In Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham, Best of the Red Carpet

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Cut It Out

In Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham

XPX/Star Max/GC Images

Chic got Style

In Victoria Beckham

 

Article continues below

Victoria Beckham, Who Wore it Better

AKM-GSI

Cheetah-licious

In Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham

PacificCoastNews

Chain it Up

In Victoria Beckham

 

Victoria Beckham, Birthday

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Cut It Out

In Roberto Cavalli

Article continues below

Victoria Beckham

FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Black Tie Look

In Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham, Birthday

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Belle of the Ball

In Roland Mouret

Victoria Beckham, Band Tee

Xposure/AKM-GSI

Running Errands

In a Grateful Dead band t-shirt and Christian Louboutin boots.

Article continues below

Victoria Beckham

Javier Mateo/startraksphoto.com

Leading Lady

In Victoria Beckham and Manolo Blahnik pointed-toe pumps.

Brian Atwood, Victoria Beckham

Danny Martindale/Getty Images

Nude to The Bone

In Brian Atwood

Victoria Beckham

Vantagenews/AKM-GSI

Boho Vibes

In Victoria Beckham

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Victoria Beckham's Best Looks

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Victoria Beckham , Fashion , Awards , Apple News
Latest News
Milo Ventimiglia

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift

Ready for It? See Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello and More Stars Take the Stage With Taylor Swift on Her Reputation Tour

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1512

Watch: Will Kim Kardashian Choose Her 20-Year High School Reunion Over Sister Khloe's Birth?

Ellen Degeneres

7 Reasons You Should Be Following PCAs Finalist Ellen DeGeneres on Social Media Right Now

Total Divas 807

Will Daniel Bryan Be Able to Teach Lana Everything He Knows Before the Money in the Bank Ladder Match?

Lily James, 2018 Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards

Fashion Police

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.