by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 4:00 PM
by E! & Zales
Putting together a complete red carpet look is stressful (but oh so worth it), and Erin Lim's E! People's Choice Awards outfit is no exception.
The red carpet pro is already knee-deep in planning out her look (these things take weeks to perfect, you know), but there's one tiny-but-big detail she needs your help with: the diamonds.
As you know, it's the sparkly accessories that make or break any noteworthy fashion moment, so it's crucial she gets it exactly right on the PCAs 2018 red carpet—thanks to a little help from Zales, the diamond store. The pro has already narrowed it down to the type of jewelry that will work, a bracelet and earrings, but that's where she's stuck!
So what do you say: Can you help a girl out? Check out Erin's two favorite looks below and simply click on the one you prefer to vote! Then just be sure to tune into the PCAs on Sunday, November 11, to see which Zales look wins.
Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!
