by Sam Howell | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 9:00 AM
This is why we love the E! People's Choice Awards.
Thanks to this year's ceremony, we have the perfect excuse to share with you some of the sexiest shirtless moments that Chris Hemsworth has ever gifted us.
Now you may be wondering, what do the 2018 PCAs have to do with Hemsworth baring his buff body? Well, the answer is quite simple.
Since the Aussie actor is a finalist in three different categories, we simply have to celebrate.
After racking our brains, we couldn't think of a better way to honor Hemsworth's multiple nods than with some steamy shirtless snaps. You're welcome.
The sexy star is up for Male Movie Star of 2018, and Action Movie Star of 2018 for his work in Avengers: Infinity War, as well as Drama Movie Star of 2018 for his role in 12 Strong.
That's quite the accomplishment, don't you think?
As we all know, these powerful performances aren't the only reasons we are #blessed to have Hemsworth acting in numerous movies year after year.
The A-lister isn't afraid to flaunt his fit figure for his films, in front of the paparazzi, and on social media, which is something we should be thankful for.
Since the 35-year-old actor is a finalist in three categories, it only seems fitting that we take the time to shine some spotlight on three of his best assets...his bulging biceps, his amazing abs, and his perfect pecs.
It turns out the most effective way to do so is to celebrate his best shirtless shots. Don't blame us! That's just logic.
Besides, since voting for the 2018 PCAs has already closed, this is the next best way to show Hemsworth some love!
Check out Hemsworth's steamiest shirtless photos below, and tune into the 2018 People's Choice Awards this month to see if he takes home a few trophies.
Other people might see the giant chess board in the sand in this photo, but we are happily distracted by Chris Hemsworth and his rock-hard abs!
Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
He might be a crazy cult leader in Bad Times at the El Royale but his wet, toned physique is telling a different story. A much happier story.
Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Cult leaders are bad, we know, but we'd follow this actor and his good looks anywhere.
Wait, you dad doesn't balance on a surfboard while holding you on his back? Oh, we guess that's just a Hemsworth move.
Thor taking a bath? Yes, please!
Even being sunburned looks good on the Home and Away alum. PS: Elsa Pataky is one lucky lady to call this handsome fella her husband.
Diimex
There's one thing you can always count on when it comes to the Snow White and the Huntsman actor...he will always find time to surf (thank goodness).
The Australian actor looks like he's in his element as he wanders a remote Hawaiian island in The Perfect Getaway. He's basically channeling his inner pirate and we're totally on board with the look.
YouTube
We know this isn't a shirtless photo, but Hemsworth's face while getting wet on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is too amazing not to show you.
A perk of Hemsworth living in Australia? There are more opportunities to see him shirtless at the beach or just because.
YouTube
The 34-year-old actor might not be the lead in Vacation, but he definitely makes himself known. A little too much if we're being honest. At least his tan torso can distract you from the rest of his...assets.
BACKGRID
Whether it's hanging out on the beach or paddle boarding with his wife, the Avengers star knows how to make the trunks-only wardrobe look good.
How much does it cost to get two tickets to this gun show?!
Diimex
Leave it to Hemsworth to make a simple towel change look like a masterpiece. Sorry, is that too much? Ya, we didn't think so.
Zade Rosenthal / Marvel Studios
Throughout the Thor films Hemsworth seems to live by the "shirt optional" motto and we're not complaining.
Blue Wasp/Grey Wasp/Splash News
As Hemsworth walks poolside we're instantly reminded we need to get to the gym ASAP.
There are a lot of movies where Hemsworth plays Thor, but our favorites are the ones where he takes off his shirt and shows his superhero bod. It's true.
Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!
