SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

Check Out PCAs Triple Finalist Chris Hemsworth's Most Outstanding Roles

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Thor: Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson

Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

No matter the genre, audiences are loving Chris Hemsworth.

If you don't believe us, all you need to do is see how many categories the Avengers actor is a 2018 People's Choice Awards finalist for. Spoiler alert: it's three!

The 35-year-old star made it to the final round of voting in three acting categories including Male Movie Star of 2018 and Action Star of 2018 for Avengers: Infinity War as well as Drama Movie Star of 2018 for 12 Strong.

In addition to taking on action and dramatic roles throughout his career, the Melbourne native has also brought the laughs with comedic parts in Vacation and Ghostbusters: Answer the Call.

Take a look back at all of the Thor actor's most iconic roles in the gallery below to see for yourself how diverse and strong of an actor Hemsworth really is.

Will you be voting for Hemsworth for your choice Male Movie Star of 2018, Action Star of 2018 and Drama Movie Star of 2018?

Read

Mandy Moore Is "Flabbergasted" by People's Choice Awards Finalist News But This Is Us Fans Shouldn't Be

There are a lot of other equally worthy stars battling it out against Hemsworth, so perhaps you're voting for one of them. Either way, you should get your vote on starting now.

We know you have many difficult decisions when it comes to your PCAs voting choices, but now is the time to have your voice heard before the Friday, Oct. 19 voting deadline!

Remember that all the finalists start at zero for this round so it's more important than ever to vote for your favorites.

Don't miss the 2018 People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Read

Harry Shum Jr. Pops Champagne Over Shadowhunters' Unprecedented PCAs Write-In Votes

Thor, Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless

Zade Rosenthal / Marvel Studios

Thor

Chris Hemsworth takes on the title role in this 2011 Marvel film where he is forced out of Asgard and must live with the humans on Earth. He uses his strength to defend Earth against a villain from his homeland. 

Cabin in the Woods, Chris Hemsworth

Lionsgate

The Cabin in the Woods

The Australian actor plays a college student who joins his friends on a weekend away in The Cabin in the Woods. When they realize that they have no way of communicating with the outside world and they must try and uncover the truth behind the strange occurrences happening in their cabin. 

The Avengers, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth

Walt Disney Studios

The Avengers

In The Avengers, Hemsworth reprises his role as Thor and joins an all-star cast including, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson, who work as a team to stop Loki (Tom Hiddleston) from enslaving humanity. 

Article continues below

Chris Hemsworth, Snow White and the Huntsman

Universal Pictures

Snow White and the Huntsman

The 35-year-old actor is Snow White's protector in this 2012 fantasy film. As the Huntsman, he helps Snow White (Kirsten Stewart) to vanquish the Evil Queen (Charlize Theron).

RED DAWN, Chris Hemsworth, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Courtesy of Open Road Films

Red Dawn

In this 2012 American war film, Hemsworth portrays Marine Corps veteran Jed Eckert who along with his brother, Matt, unite with their friends to create a guerrilla resistance group to stop the North Korean paratrooper invasion in Spokane, Washington.

Chris Hemsworth, Star Trek

Paramount Pictures

Star Trek: Into the Darkness

The Melbourne native plays George Kirk, the father of James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) in this 2013 science fiction adventure film. 

Article continues below

Chris Hemsworth, Rush

Jaap Buitendijk/Universal Studios

Rush

Based on the true story of the rivalry between Formula 1 racers James Hunt (Hemsworth) and Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl), Rush follows the men during the 1976 season when they both are fighting to become the world champion in their sport. 

Thor Dark World, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Hopkins

Marvel

Thor: The Dark World

The former Australian soap opera star returns as Thor in the sequel to his hit Marvel film. This time around, Thor must save the Nine Realms from deadly threats. 

Blackhat, Chris Hemsworth

Legendary Pictures and Universal Pictures

Blackhat

Hemsworth plays Nick Hathaway, a talented hacker, who is put in the middle of American and Chinese governments when it is discovered that his code was used in malware that triggered a terrorist attack in a Chinese power plant in Blackhat.

Article continues below

Marvel's Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Chris Hemsworth

Marvel

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Thor (Hemsworth) teams up with the other Avengers again to fight against villainous Ultron and save the world from extinction in this 2015 superhero film.

Chris Hemsworth, Vacation

YouTube

Vacation

Vacation is sure to make you laugh as Rusty Griswold (Ed Helms) tries to recreate his childhood vacation by taking his family on a cross-country round trip to Wally World. Hemsworth is along for the journey as Audrey Griswold's (Leslie Mann) husband. 

Chris Hemsworth, In The Heart Of The Sea

E! Entertainment

In The Heart of The Sea

In the Heart of the Sea, Hemsworth plays Owen Chase, who is the first mate to Captain George Pollard (Benjamin Walker) when they become stranded after a whale damages their boat. They will do anything to overcome their hardship and survive in this 2015 adventure-drama film.

Article continues below

Chris Hemsworth, The Huntsman: Winter's War

Universal Pictures

The Huntsman: Winter's War

Hemsworth returns as the Huntsman in this sequel to the original 2012 fantasy film. The Huntsman and Sara (Jessica Chastain) try to conceal their love but instead, Queen Freya (Emily Blunt) discovers their secret setting off a chain of events that changes their lives. 

Chris Hemsworth, Ghostbusters

YouTube

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

The father of three portrays Kevin, the clueless assistant who tries to help the Ghostbusters fight ghouls in New York City in this 2016 supernatural comedy.

Thor Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston

Jasin Boland/Marvel

Thor: Ragnarok

In the third film in the Thor trilogy, the title character (Hemsworth) is imprisoned and must race back to Asgard to stop the destruction of his homeland and save the civilization. 

Article continues below

Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong

Warner Bros. Pictures

12 Strong

In this 2018 action war drama, Hemsworth plays Captain Mitch Nelson who along with his Special Forces team must work with an Afghan warlord to stop the Taliban after September 11.

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War

Film Frame/Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War

Thor (Hemsworth) works with the other Avengers to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) before he can destroy the universe in the 2018 Marvel film.

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Chris Hemsworth , Movies , Apple News
Latest News
Eric McCormack, Jennifer Garner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Khloe Kardashian

Art Vandelay, Bachelorette Parties in Paris and More Fun Moments From Your PCAs Reality TV Star Finalists

Wimbledon 2018, Emma Watson

Emma Watson's Classic and Chic Style Has Made Her a PCAs Style Star Finalist: Does She Get Your Vote?!

Brie Bella, Total Divas 804

Brie Bella Struggles Over When to Stop Breastfeeding on Total Divas: "Mom Guilt's the Worst Feeling in the World"

Melissa McCarthy, The Life of the Party

PCAs Finalist Melissa McCarthy Knows How to Bring the Laughs! Check Out Her Funniest Roles Ever

Amandla Stenberg

Fashion Police

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.