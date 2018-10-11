SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

See Wynonna Earp's Melanie Scrofano Surprise Fans at NYCC Ahead of the People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Thu., Oct. 11, 2018 11:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Melanie Scrofano shocked fans at the E! People's Choice Awards food truck at New York Comic Con when she came out to greet them, hand out treats and campaign for her show, Wynanna Earp, to win Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 at the PCAs.

The Canadian actress came with a plan to win over fans at the PCAs food truck.

"We are going to go with the People's Choice truck, hand out some donuts, mess with some fans and covert some non-fans. Let's go," the Being Erica star shared.

Word spread quickly that Scrofano was stationed at the food truck and crowds gathered to meet the star.

The Ottawa native then jokingly asked fans to help her to get people to vote with any means necessary.

"Let's go peer pressure some people into voting for Wynanna Earp," Scrofano quipped.

Photos

2018 PCAs: TV Star Nominees

The Pure Pwnage star even played games with the fans to test their knowledge of the show, handed out some PCAs shirts and took selfies. See the fans' excited reactions in the video above!

If you want to get in on the fun, find the PCAs food truck in Austin or Los Angeles later this month and be sure to vote all your favorite PCAs finalists before the Friday, October 19 deadline.

Don't miss the 2018 People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards
Latest News
Jourdan Dunn, Cara Delevingne

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey Is an Advice Guru: Check Out His Best and Funniest Words of Wisdom

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1510

LOL! Watch Kim Kardashian Accidentally Injure Kris Jenner During a Game of Softball

Beyonce, Met Gala 2015

Can Beyoncé Take the 2018 PCAs Style Star Category? A Look Back at Her Fiercest Fashion Moments Say, Heck Yes!

LADYGANG, Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek, Becca Tobin

BFF Goals! A Tribute to the LADYGANG's Best Bestie Moments

Bryce Dallas Howard

Take a Look Back at Bryce Dallas Howard's Memorable Roles Now That She's a People's Choice Awards Finalist

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.