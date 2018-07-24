If there's only one takeaway from San Diego Comic-Con 2018 let it be this: The cast of Wynonna Earp knows how to play a good game of truth or dare.

E! News sat down with Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, Chantel Riley, Varun Saranga, Shmier Anderson and series creator Emily Andras for a round of truth or dare, not to be confused with spin the bottle (*ahem* Tim Rozon). And yes, that moment you went wild for when Provost-Chalkley asked Barrell if she gets turned on during their steamy on-screen scenes is in the full video above.