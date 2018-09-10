In New York City, the dedicated detectives, err, we mean, in America, the people have spoken and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is up for a 2018 E! People's Choice Award. Dun-dun!

Not only is the actress, who plays Detective Olivia Benson happy about her nomination, but longtime co-star and friend Ice-T is ready to do anything it takes to get her the votes she needs to win the category of Drama TV Star of 2018.

While gearing up to take part in Michael's Make Off! challenge on Saturday, Ice-T revealed that he's ready to help Hargitay win in any way possible...even if that means hacking the voting site.

"I'm gonna hack the site," Ice-T told E! News over the weekend about his tactic to help his SVU co-star.

"I saw the button and I tried to push it and it wouldn't push on my phone," he continued. "I showed her, [and] she said, ‘this is broke, get this fixed!' I'm going to do what I can."